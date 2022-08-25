Springer went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's extra-innings victory over Boston.

Springer continued to rake Wednesday with three more hits, including a double in the 10th to score what would be the game-winning run. This was his second consecutive multi-hit game, and he remarkably has a seven-game hit streak since returning from the IL on Aug. 15, despite battling a sore knee and coming off the bench as a pinch hitter in two of those games. He improved his season-long slash line to .275/.349/.488 with the positive showing.