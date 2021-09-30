Springer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

The 32-year-old set the tone for the night by driving the first pitch he saw from Gerrit Cole for a double into the left-center field gap, one of seven extra-base hits the Jays racked up against the Yankees' ace. Springer has gotten healthy and seems to be finding his stride at the right time for a Toronto squad clawing for a playoff spot, as he's gone 7-for-15 with two doubles and two homers over the last four games.