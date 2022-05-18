Springer went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.
Springer supplied all the offense for the Blue Jays in this one, ripping a three-run triple off Logan Gilbert in the second inning. Since returning from an ankle injury Sunday, the 32-year-old has gone 2-for-12 from the plate with three RBI. After batting .300 with six homers over 80 at-bats in the month of April, Springer has struggled to a .212 average with just one long ball in 47 at-bats in May.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Starting at DH•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Ankle sprain considered mild•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs seventh homer•