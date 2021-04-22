Springer (quadriceps) will play in an intrasquad game Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer has been taking part in full activities in the last week and has been attempting to return to full strength. The 31-year-old will play center field during Friday's intrasquad game, and general manager Ross Atkins said that Springer is close to being cleared to make his regular-season debut for the Blue Jays.
