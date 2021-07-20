Springer went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to Boston.
Springer reached base three times in this one, but it wasn't enough to keep his club in the game. While the sample size with his next team has been small (24 games), he's struggled to a .235/.337/.471 slash line with six homers, 12 RBI, two stolen bases and 14 runs scored in 2021.
