Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Springer walked and came around to score on a grand slam by Vladimir Guerrero in the fourth inning. He later added a solo homer off Will Warren in the following frame and a double in the bottom of the seventh. Springer will look to build off Sunday's performance when Toronto attempts to sweep New York on the road Tuesday.