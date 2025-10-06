Blue Jays' George Springer: Two hits, including homer, in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Springer walked and came around to score on a grand slam by Vladimir Guerrero in the fourth inning. He later added a solo homer off Will Warren in the following frame and a double in the bottom of the seventh. Springer will look to build off Sunday's performance when Toronto attempts to sweep New York on the road Tuesday.
