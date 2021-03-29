Springer (oblique) underwent a follow-up MRI on Monday and remains day-to-day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain on Tuesday, an injury which typically takes several weeks to recover from. The Blue Jays have remained optimistic that he could still make the Opening Day roster nonetheless, though whether or not that's overly optimistic should become clearer once the results of his MRI are known.
