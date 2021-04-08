Springer (oblique/quadriceps) is unlikely to return during the Blue Jays' upcoming homestand that runs from April 8-14, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Springer felt tightness in his right quad while running the bases Tuesday, and he underwent an MRI to determine the severity. Springer was diagnosed with a low-grade quadriceps strain following his examination. The 31-year-old appeared to be close to a return prior to his setback, but he should now be sidelined for at least another week.