Springer (quadriceps) is unlikely to make his season debut Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer played in an intrasquad game Friday and is feeling good Saturday. As a result, he's slated to appear in another intrasquad game Saturday. However, manager Charlie Montoyo said that he doesn't expect Springer to return Sunday since the team doesn't want to rush him back from the injured list. Even if Springer is ultimately held out Sunday, the center fielder appears to be nearing his return.