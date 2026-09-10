Springer (shoulder) pinch hit for Nathan Lukes and flew out in the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss to the A's.

The 36-year-old outfielder has been held out of the starting nine the last two games due to a left shoulder issue, but Wednesday's usage is a good sign the Blue Jays don't think he'll need an IL stint. Springer has had a tough season overall due to various injuries, but over the 14 games prior to his shutdown he'd delivered a .333/.370/.569 slash line with six doubles, two homers, two steals, eight runs and eight RBI.