Springer (elbow) remains on the bench Friday against the Brewers.
Springer hasn't played since leaving Tuesday's game against the White Sox with left elbow discomfort. He underwent imaging Wednesday, the results of which are not yet public. Springer still isn't ready to start even after Thursday's off day, so Raimel Tapia will again start in center field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Receives imaging for elbow•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Likely out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Leaves with elbow discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Productive in Sunday's win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Gets maintenance day•