Springer was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion after leaving Wednesday's game against the Red Sox and will undergo X-rays, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 32-year-old was hit by a pitch during the sixth inning and initially remained in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the bottom of the frame. Springer's availability for the near future will remain up in the air until the results of the X-rays are announced.