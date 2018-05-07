Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Clears waivers and heads to minors
Ngoepe cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo.
Ngoepe was available for any team to claim, but a 28-year-old utility infielder with a career .181/.272/.236 line doesn't make for a particularly appealing player. He'll head back to the minors and could be back up as needed throughout the season, though he shouldn't be expected to have much fantasy relevance if and when he does return.
