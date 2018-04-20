Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Optioned to Triple-A Buffalo
Ngoepe was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
Ngoepe appeared in 12 games for Toronto over the first few weeks of the season but wasn't able to make an impact at the plate, going just 1-for-18 (.056 average) with one walk and 12 strikeouts. The infielder will head back to the minor leagues to get everyday at-bats while Lourdes Gurriel takes his place on the Blue Jays' active roster.
