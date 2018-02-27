Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Outside shot at bench role
Ngoepe could break camp with the Blue Jays as a reserve infielder if Troy Tulowitzki (heel) is unable to go by Opening Day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are expected to carry Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte as reserve infielders to open the season, but the team may need some additional infield depth if Tulowitzki's heel isn't fully recovered by Opening Day. If Tulowitzki were to open the year on the shelf, Ngoepe, who hit .222/.323/.296 in 28 games during his major-league debut last season, and prospect Richard Urena would be candidates to fill Toronto's final bench spot. Either way, barring any other injuries to the Blue Jays' infield (or a Josh Donaldson trade), the big-league stint would likely be short-lived, and thus uninteresting from a fantasy perspective.
