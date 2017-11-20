Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Traded to Blue Jays
Ngoepe was traded to the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.
The 27-year-old infielder made his big-league debut last season, hitting .222 with zero home runs and a 41.3 percent strikeout rate in 63 plate appearances. The Pirates get to clear a spot on the 40-man roster while the Blue Jays get some infield depth. It would not be surprising if the Blue Jays tried to designate Ngoepe for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot later this offseason.
