Blue Jays' Gio Urshela: Joins Toronto on Saturday
Urshela was added to the active roster prior to Saturday's game against Boston.
In order to make room for Urshela on the 25-man roster, Dalton Pompey was sent back to Triple-A Buffalo. Urshela will serve as a reserve infielder after coming over from Cleveland earlier this week.
