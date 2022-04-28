Katoh will start at first base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Katoh will pick up his third consecutive start, this time filling in for Vladimir Guerrero, who is nursing a sore right foot. The Blue Jays don't believe that Guerrero's sore foot is anything that will force him to the injured list, so Katoh should soon move back into a utility role. The rookie went 1-for-4 with a double and a run between the Blue Jays' previous two games.