Blue Jays' Griffin Conine: Hit with 50-game suspension

Conine received a 50-game suspension Monday for testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Conine, a second-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2018 first-year player draft, hit .238/.309/.427 with seven homers and five stolen bases across 55 games with short-season Vancouver in his first taste of pro ball. The 21-year-old will report to a full-season affiliate once he's done serving his suspension.

