Blue Jays' Griffin Conine: Homers twice at Low-A
Conine went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI for Low-A Lansing in its 11-7 win over South Bend on Tuesday.
Since completing his 50-game suspension to begin the season for violating the minor-league drug prevention and treatment program, Conine has been on an absolute tear in the Midwest League. Through 12 games, the 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .438 with 13 extra-base hits. It likely won't be long before Conine moves up to High-A Dunedin.
