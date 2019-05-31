Conine went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI for Low-A Lansing on Thursday.

After collecting a single and striking out twice in his first game of the season Wednesday, Conine showed little rust in game No. 2. The Blue Jays' No. 13 fantasy prospect missed the first 50 games due to a PED suspension, but given that he's already 21 years old and was a second-round pick out of Duke in 2018, his stay in the Midwest League could be a brief one if he continues punishing opposition pitchers like this.