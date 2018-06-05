Blue Jays' Griffin Conine: Second-round selection by Jays

The Blue Jays have selected Conine with the 52nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Conine cost himself some money with a down junior year at Duke, as he came into the year as a good bet to go in the first round but proceeded to hit just .273/.396/.574 with 15 home runs and a 70:39 K:BB in 209 at-bats. That batting average and strikeout rate do not translate very well to pro ball, but he was so good as a sophomore (.298/.425/.546, 13 HR, 45:41 K:BB in 218 at-bats) and with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer (league-leading nine HR, .329 AVG) that he still warranted a fairly high pick. He also has good bloodlines, as his father Jeff had a 17-year career in the majors. Conine's below-average speed will confine him to one of the outfield corners, but he has the type of impact power from the left side to profile there if he can cut down on the strikeouts. The risks with the hit tool are obvious, but his down junior year may lead to him being a bargain in dynasty-league drafts, given his power potential.