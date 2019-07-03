Blue Jays' Griffin Conine: Still hot at Lansing
Conine went 3-for-4 with a solo home run for Low-A Lansing on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old has gone yard three times in the last five games, and Conine is now slashing .330/.411/.670 through 29 games with nine homers and 23 RBI. His 13:42 BB:K is a concern, but the Jays' No. 12 fantasy prospect is still doing an awful lot of damage when he does make contact. A promotion to High-A should be coming soon, but Conine will have to improve his plate discipline as he climbs the ladder if he's going to eventually join Toronto's other second-generation youngsters in the majors.
More News
-
