The Blue Jays have selected Hoglund with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Hoglund logged an exquisite 2.87 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 96:17 K:BB in 62.2 innings for Mississippi prior to requiring Tommy John surgery in May. Had he not gotten hurt, he could have ascended to the top of some draft boards this summer. The success rate on TJS is south of 90 percent, so that's one element of risk. The fact that we won't see him pitching in games until next summer at the earliest also lessens the appeal in dynasty leagues. However, the 6-foot-4 righty is one of the most advanced pitchers in this class, so he could move relatively quickly if he returns to full strength. Hoglund projects to have plus command/control with a bevy of above-average offerings. On paper, Hoglund looks like a mid-rotation starter, but there is obviously a lot of volatility here.