Danner is battling right forearm inflammation and won't throw for the next few days, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Danner's injury isn't considered serious enough to require an MRI, but it will nonetheless cost him some time this spring. Danner converted from catcher to reliever prior to the 2021 season and recorded a 2.02 ERA across 35.2 innings for High-A Vancouver that year, but injuries limited him to just four appearances last season.