Danner (forearm), who has resided on Double-A New Hampshire's 7-day injured list since April 6, made a rehab outing with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, striking out two and allowing one run on one hit and two walks over one inning.

Danner also threw two wild pitches in the appearance and ultimately needed 30 pitches just to record three outs. Some rustiness was to be expected after Danner had been sidelined since early March with right forearm inflammation, so the 24-year-old could stick around with Dunedin for another appearance or two before moving up to New Hampshire.