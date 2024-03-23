The Blue Jays optioned Danner to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Danner reached the big leagues for the first time last August, but the right-hander suffered a left oblique strain in his Blue Jays debut and was subsequently shut down for the season. He was fully healthy upon reporting to spring training, but the Blue Jays likely want to see the 25-year-old stack together some quality innings at the Triple-A level before making him a more permanent fixture in the big-league bullpen.