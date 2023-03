Danner (forearm) was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Danner was a longshot to make the roster anyway, but the inflammation in his right forearm made it all but a lock he'd open the year in the minors. The 2017 second-round pick could be a bullpen option for the Jays if he's healthy at some point over the summer.