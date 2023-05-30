The Blue Jays promoted Danner to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Danner made his Double-A debut earlier in May and has recorded a 3.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over nine innings. The 24-year-old reliever will likely remain in Triple-A for the rest of the year, but he could see time in the majors if he continues to mow through batters.

