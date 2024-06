Triple-A Buffalo placed Danner on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

Danner is a member of the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he's pitched exclusively with Buffalo this season. Over 22.2 innings out of the Triple-A bullpen, Danner has turned in a 3.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB.