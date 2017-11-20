Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Removed from 40-man roster
Ramirez was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ramirez garnered a bit of buzz after his strong showing at Double-A in 2016, but flopped in a repeat of that level in 2017 (.266/.320/.358). He doesn't have any real standout offensive skills, which is a big negative for a player who is limited to the outfield corners, defensively. The 23-year-old seems destined to play out most of his career as organizational depth in the minors.
More News
