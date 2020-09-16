Perez was recalled by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Perez has worked at the Blue Jays' alternate training site this season, but he'll be in line to make his major-league debut with just under two weeks remaining in the regular season. The right-hander worked mainly as a starter in the minors and posted a 4.60 ERA and 117:67 K:BB over 121.1 innings over 26 appearances (24 starts) at the Double-A level last year. It's unclear whether Perez will work as a starter or as a reliever during his first taste of major-league action.