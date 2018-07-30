Perez was traded to the Blue Jays alongside Ken Giles and David Paulino for Roberto Osuna (suspension) on Monday.

Perez has spent most of the 2018 campaign at the High-A level but was recently promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi, where he's logged a 3.24 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 16.2 innings of work. The 22-year-old will likely slide into the rotation with Toronto's Double-A affiliate upon his arrival.