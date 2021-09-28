Ryu (neck) was activated from the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees.

Ryu will wind up missing just a single turn in the rotation due to a neck strain, an issue which was seemingly a minor one. The trip to the injured list may have been as much about clearing his head as anything, as the lefty owns an 8.10 ERA over his last eight starts and was particularly poor in his last two, giving up a combined 12 runs in just 4.1 innings of work. The Blue Jays will need Ryu to be at his best Tuesday, as they trail the Yankees by two games for the first Wild Card spot and trail the Red Sox by one game for the second.