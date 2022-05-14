Ryu (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's start against the Rays.

Ryu dealt with forearm inflammation since mid-April, but he'll return to the Blue Jays after missing just under a month. He tossed 74 pitches over four innings during his rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo last Saturday, so it's possible he'll be on a pitch count during his return to action against Tampa Bay.