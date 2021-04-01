Ryu allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ryu was able to limit baserunners throughout most of his Opening Day start Thursday, but he gave up a two-run home run to Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the second inning that forced the southpaw to settle for the no-decision. Ryu posted a 3.60 ERA and 11:2 K:BB in 10 innings this spring. He lines up to make his second start of the season on the road Wednesday against the Rangers.