Ryu (0-1) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.

Ryu worked two clean innings to start the game, but then surrendered runs in each of his final three frames to turn in a disappointing start. Four of the nine hits he surrendered went for extra-bases, the most harmful of which was a two-run home run by Michael Taylor. While only two outings, Ryu has gotten off to a rocky start with the Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs across nine innings pitched.