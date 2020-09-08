Ryu allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out five in the win over the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

Ryu served up three solo homers Monday, including back-to-back blasts by Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks in the first inning. Despite leaving the contest down 5-2, Toronto's offense exploded for 10 runs in the sixth frame to avoid sticking Ryu with his second loss of the season. The 33-year-old southpaw will carry a 3.19 ERa into Sunday's home start against the Mets.