Ryu (12-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing five hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

The southpaw tossed 70 of 105 pitches for strikes in a masterful performance, and Ryu let only one Detroit baserunner even get into scoring position en route to his 12th quality start of the year. This was exactly what he needed after coughing up 11 runs in 10 innings over his prior two outings, and Ryu will take a 3.54 ERA and 111:29 K:BB through 140 innings into his next start.