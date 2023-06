Ryu (elbow) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

It has yet to be determined where his first rehab outing will take place, but Ryu is finally ready to return to live action more than 12 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The veteran southpaw could be a candidate for the Blue Jays' starting rotation before the end of July if all goes well.