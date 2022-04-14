Ryu (hamstring) is listed as the Blue Jays' confirmed starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Blue Jays never expressed much concern about Ryu's ability to make his second start of the season after he suffered a bruised hamstring when he was hit by a comebacker in Sunday's loss to the Rangers. Before exiting the contest, Ryu was roughed up over 3.1 innings, as he surrendered six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.