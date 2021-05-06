Ryu (glute) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Thursday against the Athletics, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The 34-year-old landed on the injured list with a glute strain April 28, and he'll return Thursday after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Ryu has a 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 26:3 K:BB across 27.2 innings through five starts this season.