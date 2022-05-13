Ryu (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Saturday's game at Tampa Bay, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran left-hander has been sidelined since the forearm inflammation cropped up during his second start of the season April 16, but he'll rejoin the starting rotation Saturday. Ryu made one rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo and threw 74 pitches over four innings, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first outing back from the injured list.