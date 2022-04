Ryu (forearm) could miss just two or three starts, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Ryu landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation. The given timeline suggests he could return sometime in the first week of May, though it's possible the report involves a bit of optimism on the part of the Blue Jays. The team will be hoping the injury fully explains his poor start to the season, as he's allowed 11 runs in 7.1 innings through his first two outings.