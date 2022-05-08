Ryu (forearm) may be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday at Tampa Bay, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Though he's been on the shelf since April 17 with left forearm inflammation, Ryu looks like he could be cleared to come off the IL after just one rehab start in the minors. He reported to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday and covered four innings (74 pitches) in his start, striking out six while giving up two runs on five hits and no walks. The Blue Jays will likely see how he fares during a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday before deciding if his next start will be at the big-league level or at Triple-A.
