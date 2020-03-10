Blue Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Cruises against Rays
Ryu allowed three hits over 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out four in Monday's split-squad game against the Rays.
The veteran southpaw continues to breeze through the spring, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB through 6.1 innings. The Jays are counting on Ryu to be their staff ace this year, and if he can stay healthy -- no sure things, given that he's tossed at least 130 innings only once in the last four seasons -- he appears more than capable of handling the assignment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.