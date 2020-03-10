Blue Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Cruises against Rays

Ryu allowed three hits over 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out four in Monday's split-squad game against the Rays.

The veteran southpaw continues to breeze through the spring, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB through 6.1 innings. The Jays are counting on Ryu to be their staff ace this year, and if he can stay healthy -- no sure things, given that he's tossed at least 130 innings only once in the last four seasons -- he appears more than capable of handling the assignment.