Ryu (8-5) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings in a 10-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out seven.

The veteran lefty was staked to a 3-0 lead before he stepped on the mound, and Ryu never let Baltimore get back in the game. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 81:23 K:BB through 98.2 innings.