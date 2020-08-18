Ryu (2-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out three.

The veteran lefty appears to have shaken off his early-season struggles, and Ryu has now turned in back-to-back quality starts while posting a 10:2 K:BB over those 12 innings. He'll try to stay locked for his next outing Saturday in Tampa Bay.