Ryu (5-2) picked up the win Thursday, allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty more than earned his big offseason payday as he came through with another dazzling effort to clinch a playoff berth for the Blue Jays. Ryu heads into the postseason with a 2.69 ERA and 72:17 K:BB through 67 innings.