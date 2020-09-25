Ryu (5-2) picked up the win Thursday, allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four.
The veteran lefty more than earned his big offseason payday as he came through with another dazzling effort to clinch a playoff berth for the Blue Jays. Ryu heads into the postseason with a 2.69 ERA and 72:17 K:BB through 67 innings.
