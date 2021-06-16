Ryu gave up three runs on five hits and four walks across six innings during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Ryu was hurt by a pair of solo homer but exited in line for the victory, but Toronto's bullpen was unable to maintain 5-3 lead for long. The lefty struggled with his command and issued a season-high four walks but was able to hold New York to three runs. Ryu has a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB over 76 innings (13 starts) in 2021.